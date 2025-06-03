The Best Seafood To Use When Making Enchiladas

Enchiladas are a Mexican dish consisting of corn tortillas stuffed with anything from meat to cheese or even seafood, though they're not to be confused with burritos. Enchiladas are usually made with corn tortillas — don't make the mistake of using flour ones — drenched in a sauce made from red chiles, called salsa roja, then baked. If you want to fill your enchiladas with seafood, it's important to know the best type to use. Zach Steen, culinary director for Rick Bayless, excluseively tells Chowhound that shellfish work perfectly in this dish.

"Shellfish like shrimp, crab, or lobster lends a nice contrast in texture to the soft tortillas," Steen says. These seafood types all have a mild flavor, meaning each one is perfect for highlighting that chile sauce, plus the other enchilada toppings. Shellfish also cook quickly and melt in your mouth. "For enchiladas with shellfish fillings, the sauce needs to have tang, richness, and always needs to cover the tortillas entirely," he adds. It doesn't need to be supremely spicy; save that for a different type of seafood stuffing.