Texas Roadhouse Vs LongHorn Steakhouse: Which Chain Has The More Affordable Steak Menu?
Steakhouse chain restaurants range in price, from more affordable options such as Texas Roadhouse to higher-end spots such as The Capital Grille. While some steakhouse chains are better than others, Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse were neck and neck in Chowhound's U.S. steakhouse rankings — but which one is more affordable?
The prices vary by location, but using two restaurants in close proximity to one another, it appears Texas Roadhouse is slightly cheaper. Most dishes cost a few dollars less than LongHorn Steakhouse, though it does depend on what you order. A 6-ounce filet mignon at Texas Roadhouse costs $23.99, while the same cut at LongHorn Steakhouse costs $25.79. Though Texas Roadhouse is slightly cheaper, it's hard to say which chain sells the better quality steak since steak reviews vary. Beyond lower base prices, Texas Roadhouse offers 15 side options that you can pick two of to include with the meal at no extra charge, while LongHorn Steakhouse only offers seven choices. If you want to pay extra for, say, a side of mac and cheese, it rings up at just $0.99 at Texas Roadhouse but $2.99 at LongHorn Steakhouse.
Price differences between Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse
Some menu items at the two chains are the same price. If you're looking for an affordable steak, each restaurant offers a chop steak for $14.49; Texas Roadhouse's version comes with onions, mushrooms, and jack cheese on top while LongHorn Steakhouse's comes with mushrooms, onions, and herb sauce.
It looks like LongHorn Steakhouse's side choices are a little more elevated than the ones at Texas Roadhouse, so the better value might also depend on what you're looking for. LongHorn Steakhouse offers side options such as strawberry salad or a bowl of French onion soup, while Texas Roadhouse sticks to more basic sides such as Caesar salad and mashed potatoes.
A full rack of ribs runs $24.99 at Texas Roadhouse but $27.79 at LongHorn Steakhouse, and you save $2 by ordering the burger at Texas Roadhouse versus LongHorn Steakhouse. The kids meals cost about $1 less at Texas Roadhouse, too, and there are almost double the options compared to LongHorn Steakhouse. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, you have to favor Texas Roadhouse regardless of cost; those are some of the states without a LongHorn Steakhouse.