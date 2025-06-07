Why You Should Try Grilling Corned Beef This Summer
Corned beef is usually a staple of spring — namely St. Patrick's Day. Even then, it's trapped in a pot, steaming in cabbage-scented solitude. However, this summer, it's time to break it out of the broth and bring it to the grill. Yes, grilled corned beef is a thing and it is a total game changer!
You still get the salty, spice-cured flavor you expect, but now it comes with smoky edges, crispy bits, and an outdoor cooking vibe that feels way more laid-back than a boiling pot on the stove. Imagine crusty char on your brisket. A little sizzle where there used to be mush. That same briny punch, only with backyard swagger. It's surprisingly flexible: slice it up for sandwiches, layer it on nachos, or plate it with grilled veggies for a no-fuss dinner that tastes way fancier than it looks.
Now, let's be clear: you don't just toss a raw corned beef brisket on the grill like a burger and hope for the best. You have to cook it first, low and slow, just like Grandma intended. Simmer it gently in its usual pot until it is tender and infused with all those pickling spices — taking about 2 to 3 hours. What you are doing here is laying the foundation for grilling: all the flavor and tenderness that your new updated corned beef will be known for.
From simmered to grilled corned beef
Once cooked and cooled slightly, pat your corned beef dry and get ready for part two. This is where the grill comes in. Get the grill hot and give that corned beef a quick sear on each side. Remember, you are not cooking it again. You are adding texture, smoke, and those glorious grill marks that make everything taste better. Want to take it up a notch? Slather it in a glaze — Dijon mustard mixed with brown sugar is a classic — or even a customized homemade barbecue sauce. Just don't overdo it; the point is to enhance flavor, not smother.
What you end up with is still corned beef, but it feels elevated. You get the juicy, salty inside you know and love, but now wrapped in a slightly caramelized crust with hints of char. It holds up beautifully to slicing, stacking, or sandwiching. If you're worried about drying it out, don't be. That brine-soaked beef can handle a hot minute on the grill like a pro.
Serve it with your favorite grilled cabbage, throw it in a sandwich with pickles and mustard, or just slice it thin and pass the toothpicks! The next time you see corned beef at the butcher or in your freezer stash, don't relegate it to a pot alone. Let it see the sun. Let it kiss the flame. Your grill is already hot — might as well give it something new to brag about.