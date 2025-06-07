Why You Should Try Grilling Corned Beef This Summer

Corned beef is usually a staple of spring — namely St. Patrick's Day. Even then, it's trapped in a pot, steaming in cabbage-scented solitude. However, this summer, it's time to break it out of the broth and bring it to the grill. Yes, grilled corned beef is a thing and it is a total game changer!

You still get the salty, spice-cured flavor you expect, but now it comes with smoky edges, crispy bits, and an outdoor cooking vibe that feels way more laid-back than a boiling pot on the stove. Imagine crusty char on your brisket. A little sizzle where there used to be mush. That same briny punch, only with backyard swagger. It's surprisingly flexible: slice it up for sandwiches, layer it on nachos, or plate it with grilled veggies for a no-fuss dinner that tastes way fancier than it looks.

Now, let's be clear: you don't just toss a raw corned beef brisket on the grill like a burger and hope for the best. You have to cook it first, low and slow, just like Grandma intended. Simmer it gently in its usual pot until it is tender and infused with all those pickling spices — taking about 2 to 3 hours. What you are doing here is laying the foundation for grilling: all the flavor and tenderness that your new updated corned beef will be known for.