Don't Buy Any Seeds For Your Garden Until Taking One Necessary Step

We all have some sort of item that we're prone to impulse buying. For some, it might be books, while for others it's clothes. But for the gardeners among us, an impulse purchase might actually look like being drawn in by the pretty packaging at Ace Hardware, and buying way too many packets of carrot seeds with visions of starting a veggie garden before realizing the flower box outside your window probably isn't deep enough for any decent-sized carrots to grow at all. Gardening might seem like an art, but really it's somewhat of a science — so please, sit down with a pencil and paper, and take some time to plan out the arrangement of your garden before you buy any seeds for it.

For any given plant, you can look online or in gardening books to see how much space it will need horizontally and vertically, both of which are factors that are going to be important to your planning. Don't try and squeeze things in: To thrive, plants need sufficient space for their roots to spread through the soil gathering nutrients, and if you overcrowd your seeds, some of your seedlings will eventually choke out the others.

Carrots, potatoes, and other root vegetables will likely need extra space below, while snap peas, corn, and tomatoes will need extra space above ground, to reach up toward the sun. Meanwhile, strawberry vines will meander sideways. Keeping all of this in mind, consider drawing a map of your garden, and making copies so that you can test out different plant layouts with color coding or simple labels — this way, you don't have to commit to anything right away, and once you have planted your seeds, you'll have a handy reminder of where everything is in case you forget.