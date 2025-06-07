The Fancy Aldi Pasta Shoppers Are Always Adding To Their Cart
Aldi, known for its affordability, has quite a few hidden gems among its shelves. For the grocery store chain, cheaper definitely does not equal lower quality. Shoppers have found that to be especially true when it comes to what might just be one of the store's best kept secrets: bronze-cut pasta.
Aldi's Priano brand, known for a variety of products, including meat and sauce, makes the special pasta that shoppers claim is the best they've eaten. Priano's bronze-cut pasta comes in a variety of shapes, and sells for the low price of $2.15. While this is higher than other pastas, like Aldi's Reggano Rotini, which comes in at $1.09, fans of the grocery store say it is well worth the extra money.
In a Reddit thread in which users discussed their absolute favorite Aldi items, several mentioned the Priano bronze-cut pasta as an item they could not live without. Another Reddit user devoted an entire thread to the pasta, saying it was on par with more expensive bronze-cut pastas they had tried. Clearly, Priano's bronze-cut offerings have become a fan favorite, which may make them hard to find. Several Reddit users mentioned looking for specific shapes only to find they were sold out.
Bronze-cut pasta is made differently than the pasta you're likely used to
When pastas are made into different shapes, they are put through what is called a die that creates the shape. Most dies are coated in Teflon. This gives the pasta a shiny quality. Bronze-cut pasta goes through a different kind of die that is made from, unsurprisingly, bronze. Instead of that glossy, polished look and texture, bronze-cut pasta comes out a bit rougher. It's not hard to figure out which one sauce sticks more easily to.
While pasta made from Teflon dies is pretty much the standard now, particularly in the United States, bronze-cut pasta has a centuries-old history that can be traced back to Italy itself. Bronze-cut pasta more closely resembles handmade pasta than that made from Teflon dies. It is, in many ways, more authentic.
With Aldi's winning prices and the unique texture of bronze-cut pasta, Priano's offerings seem like the perfect choice for any pasta lover. It's no wonder it's become one of the grocery store's hottest items. Paired with your favorite pasta sauce, bronze-cut pasta makes for a delicious and filling meal, and it just so happens to be sitting on the shelf at your local Aldi for a fraction of the price.