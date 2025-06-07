The Fancy Aldi Pasta Shoppers Are Always Adding To Their Cart

Aldi, known for its affordability, has quite a few hidden gems among its shelves. For the grocery store chain, cheaper definitely does not equal lower quality. Shoppers have found that to be especially true when it comes to what might just be one of the store's best kept secrets: bronze-cut pasta.

Aldi's Priano brand, known for a variety of products, including meat and sauce, makes the special pasta that shoppers claim is the best they've eaten. Priano's bronze-cut pasta comes in a variety of shapes, and sells for the low price of $2.15. While this is higher than other pastas, like Aldi's Reggano Rotini, which comes in at $1.09, fans of the grocery store say it is well worth the extra money.

In a Reddit thread in which users discussed their absolute favorite Aldi items, several mentioned the Priano bronze-cut pasta as an item they could not live without. Another Reddit user devoted an entire thread to the pasta, saying it was on par with more expensive bronze-cut pastas they had tried. Clearly, Priano's bronze-cut offerings have become a fan favorite, which may make them hard to find. Several Reddit users mentioned looking for specific shapes only to find they were sold out.