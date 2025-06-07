How To Switch Up Your Salad Dressing Base With A Simple Swap
Leafy salad doused with a healthy dose of olive oil is a flagship staple of the popular Mediterranean diet. It's delicious and even thought to lower blood pressure. The oil binds water-based ingredients, like balsamic vinegar, with fat-soluble ones, creating a velvety mouthfeel that contrasts with the crispy vegetables.
But if you're looking for a lighter dressing that doesn't sacrifice taste, here's a simple hack: replace cooking oil with unsweetened applesauce. This unconventional trick is actually the perfect oil substitute in baking. It also makes for a tasty base for a summertime vinaigrette — something vibrant, healthy, and flavor-packed.
This is because applesauce can mimic the oil's body while also adding a naturally sweet, fruity note, while dramatically slashing fat and calories. It's also plant-based, making it great for vegan chefs, and is also rich in antioxidants, and low in salt, meaning it's a great pick for your health, too.
How do you make it into a dressing?
So, how do you make it into a sauce fit for a salad? Pair it with tangy ingredients like apple cider or balsamic vinegar, and round it out with Dijon mustard, miso paste, and a dash of maple syrup, including a pinch of salt and pepper to taste. Adding ginger ale can bring a citrusy twist to your sauce, and browned butter can give it a depth of flavor – so feel free to play around with your recipe.
The result? A sweet and sharp dressing perfect for drizzling over greens, roasted veggies, or grain bowls. Just use the same amount of unsweetened applesauce as you would oil. If you're not ready to go fully oil-free, a mix of half applesauce and half oil offers a lighter texture without sacrificing richness. Why not try pairing the dressing with spinach, red onion, roasted walnuts, and raisins? The apple adds a naturally sweet kick that ties the flavors together.
For an indulgent twist, add goat cheese to the salad. The tartness of the applesauce vinaigrette cuts through the creaminess, creating a perfectly balanced bite. So if you're ready to give your salad routine a refresh, try swapping oil for applesauce in your next dressing. Sometimes, all it takes is one easy swap to completely reinvent your bowl.