How To Switch Up Your Salad Dressing Base With A Simple Swap

Leafy salad doused with a healthy dose of olive oil is a flagship staple of the popular Mediterranean diet. It's delicious and even thought to lower blood pressure. The oil binds water-based ingredients, like balsamic vinegar, with fat-soluble ones, creating a velvety mouthfeel that contrasts with the crispy vegetables.

But if you're looking for a lighter dressing that doesn't sacrifice taste, here's a simple hack: replace cooking oil with unsweetened applesauce. This unconventional trick is actually the perfect oil substitute in baking. It also makes for a tasty base for a summertime vinaigrette — something vibrant, healthy, and flavor-packed.

This is because applesauce can mimic the oil's body while also adding a naturally sweet, fruity note, while dramatically slashing fat and calories. It's also plant-based, making it great for vegan chefs, and is also rich in antioxidants, and low in salt, meaning it's a great pick for your health, too.