You Can Get A Degree In Beer Brewing — Here's How It's Done
For many young adults, beer is an integral part of the college experience. But even if we became competitive beer pong champions or regularly paid homage to "Animal House" during our university years, most of us can't say we actually majored in the alcoholic beverage. However, thanks to a growing number of schools offering programs in brewing and fermentation science, some lucky students can graduate with a degree in beer (sort of) — but it's not all fun and games.
People have been brewing beer since Ancient Mesopotamia, but the process wasn't treated as an academic discipline until more recently. In 1971, the University of California, Davis became the first accredited university to offer a four-year degree in food science with a concentration in brewing, and the school continues to be a leading institution in the field. In the years since, a number of other colleges and universities throughout the United States have launched their own degrees or certificates in brewing and distillation, though the scope and credentials of these programs differ. Some schools may offer bachelor's degrees in fermentation science or craft brewing, while others offer certificates through their extension programs. There are also a number of professional brewing schools in the U.S. that offer a more practical and less academic education.
What do you learn in a brewing or fermentation degree program?
The idea of getting a degree in brewing may make beer enthusiasts swoon, but what would you actually be doing in the classroom? The content may differ across schools, but on the whole, these are applied science programs, best suited to students who want a hands-on approach to a STEM curriculum. While some classes may involve drinking, these are rigorous scientific courses of study that require a deep knowledge of chemistry, microbiology, and physics. In addition to beer, some programs also allow students to experiment with making wine and fermented foods. Students working towards a degree in fermentation or food science will also have plenty of chances to put their knowledge into action by brewing their own creations, meaning they should emerge knowing both how to perfect the flavor of homebrewed beer and answer serious physics problems.
Representatives from these schools emphasize how in-demand graduates from these specialized programs are in the beer business. Getting one of these degrees is a great way to break into the unique craft brewery industry, whether in production as a brewer or quality manager or in sales, marketing, or operations.