You Can Get A Degree In Beer Brewing — Here's How It's Done

For many young adults, beer is an integral part of the college experience. But even if we became competitive beer pong champions or regularly paid homage to "Animal House" during our university years, most of us can't say we actually majored in the alcoholic beverage. However, thanks to a growing number of schools offering programs in brewing and fermentation science, some lucky students can graduate with a degree in beer (sort of) — but it's not all fun and games.

People have been brewing beer since Ancient Mesopotamia, but the process wasn't treated as an academic discipline until more recently. In 1971, the University of California, Davis became the first accredited university to offer a four-year degree in food science with a concentration in brewing, and the school continues to be a leading institution in the field. In the years since, a number of other colleges and universities throughout the United States have launched their own degrees or certificates in brewing and distillation, though the scope and credentials of these programs differ. Some schools may offer bachelor's degrees in fermentation science or craft brewing, while others offer certificates through their extension programs. There are also a number of professional brewing schools in the U.S. that offer a more practical and less academic education.