You Can Cook Steak In Your Dishwasher, But Should You?
It sounds like a prank, or maybe a dare, but yes, people really are cooking steak in their dishwashers. And not just as a weird science experiment. The idea has been floating around for years, and recently, it popped back up thanks to a viral taste test. So let's break it down: Is cooking with your dishwasher actually safe? And more importantly, does it even taste good? Or are you better off leaving this experiment to the social media influencers?
First, the method. The basic idea is to seal your steak tightly in a food-safe plastic bag. Think vacuum-sealed or something like a heavy-duty Ziploc. Next, you let it slowly cook while your dishwasher runs a full cycle. You don't add soap, obviously. You're relying on the hot water and steam to gently cook the meat, kind of like a low-budget sous vide.
Technically, yes, it's safe if the steak reaches a temperature of at least 130 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare and you're using BPA-free bags made for cooking. But here's the catch: most dishwashers weren't designed to maintain a precise, stable cooking temp. Some parts of the cycle might be hot enough, while others aren't. That means you're gambling with whether the meat cooks evenly or safely. That's especially risky if you like your steak rare or medium-rare, since undercooked meat can carry bacteria.
So, should you join the dishwasher steak wave?
As far as whether dishwasher steak tastes good, the reviews are mixed. On The Bobby Bones Show, for example, multiple hosts had varying comments, from claiming it tasted like salmon to the steak being too bloody to enjoy. Some other reviews online find it lacking in flavor and texture. It doesn't get that golden crust or caramelized edge you expect from a grilled or pan-seared steak, since it's cooking in a sealed bag with no direct heat.
And while you can try searing it quickly after it comes out of the dishwasher, at that point, you might as well have just cooked it in a pan to begin with. However, if you're curious and want to try it, go for a thinner cut like a sirloin or filet. Season it first, seal it really well, and run a hot cycle with no soap. Just be aware: what works once might not the next time around.
In summary, dishwasher steak (if that's what we're calling it now) is more of a kitchen curiosity than a dinner go-to. It's fun to try once, maybe to impress your friends or freak them out. But if you're after that perfect, flavorful, steakhouse-level steak, you're better off sticking to the stovetop, grill, or an actual sous vide. There are many ways to level up your steak, so leave the dishwasher to just washing.