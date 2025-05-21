The Clever Hack Costco Shoppers Use To Get Extra Rotisserie Chicken

There have been plenty of stories written about Costco over the years, but nothing has captured people's interest quite like their legendary rotisserie chickens. Served fresh and hot every two hours, and priced at just $4.99, it's not unusual to see a crowd gathering in the deli — or witness a mad rush when the fresh chicken bell goes off. But what if we told you that there was a way to get even more Costco chicken for just one extra dollar?

All you have to do is force yourself to walk past the hot chickens and head for the cold, prepared foods section. Depending on your location, there should be containers filled with chopped or halved rotisserie chicken priced at $5.99. These are yesterday's chickens that weren't sold within that two-hour window, and now they're cut up and ready for your next meal.

Admittedly, buying cold chicken doesn't quite have the cache as a hot chicken. After all, you won't fill the car with the delicious smell of cooked chicken on the drive home. However, if you're one of the millions of people who buy Costco chickens to use for ingredients in another recipe, or for any type of meal prep for the week, there's really no difference between a cold chicken and a hot chicken.