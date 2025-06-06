Don't Throw Away That Plastic Bottle, Use It To Reseal Any Plastic Bag In Seconds
While some brands have caught on to the need to reseal bags, many products, like dried beans and rice, still don't come in resealable packaging. Plus, you're probably tired of folding up your plastic bags, only for them to slowly unravel and be completely open by the time you use them again. Clips and rubber bands are both good alternatives, but what if you don't have either on hand?
What you've been missing all this time has been waiting for you at the bottom of your recycling bin. An empty plastic water bottle is good for more than just bottle deposits. With a serrated knife, you can fashion your bottle into the perfect resealer. First, cut off the top of the bottle (and take the cap off). Then, stick the plastic bag through its neck. Roll the plastic bag over the neck, then put the cap back on. Voila! You've got your resealed bag.
Not only is this trick a solid food preservation method, but it also helps prevent waste. According to the Container Recycling Institute, over 60 million plastic bottles end up in landfills or incinerators daily. While you can't prevent that eventual fate, you can prolong the life of your plastic bottle as long as possible. It's better than just using it once and tossing it.
Other food storage methods
If you want to take it a step further, you could also reuse the plastic bag once you're done with it. The next time you want to buy chocolate chips, for example, buy them in bulk, refilling the same plastic bag until it's completely unusable. To start bulk shopping, you could order your ingredients directly from the company, or, if you have a Costco membership, go to Costco business centers to buy your baked goods in bulk. Either way, you'd save money and cut down on plastic waste, which is a definite win-win. If you have the equipment for canning or vacuum-sealing mason jars, that can be another solid, sustainable option for preserving your bagged goods.
Even though this hack works in a pinch, it might not work as well in the long run. After you've used up your plastic bottle, you might want to purchase something more reliable to seal your bags with, like Yarall's set of plastic chip clips. Then you'll never have to cut up a plastic bottle again.