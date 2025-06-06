Don't Throw Away That Plastic Bottle, Use It To Reseal Any Plastic Bag In Seconds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While some brands have caught on to the need to reseal bags, many products, like dried beans and rice, still don't come in resealable packaging. Plus, you're probably tired of folding up your plastic bags, only for them to slowly unravel and be completely open by the time you use them again. Clips and rubber bands are both good alternatives, but what if you don't have either on hand?

What you've been missing all this time has been waiting for you at the bottom of your recycling bin. An empty plastic water bottle is good for more than just bottle deposits. With a serrated knife, you can fashion your bottle into the perfect resealer. First, cut off the top of the bottle (and take the cap off). Then, stick the plastic bag through its neck. Roll the plastic bag over the neck, then put the cap back on. Voila! You've got your resealed bag.

Not only is this trick a solid food preservation method, but it also helps prevent waste. According to the Container Recycling Institute, over 60 million plastic bottles end up in landfills or incinerators daily. While you can't prevent that eventual fate, you can prolong the life of your plastic bottle as long as possible. It's better than just using it once and tossing it.