Cake Donuts Fall Flat Without This One Classic Spice

Cake donuts are a classic spin on the traditional yeast donut, but differ in a lot of ways. One major difference is the texture: Cake donuts are dense and not as airy as a yeast donut to mimic the consistency of cake — hence the name. The ingredients to make them are probably already in your pantry. However, there is one spice that is needed for cake donuts to give it that special flavor: nutmeg.

Made from a dried and ground seed of the nutmeg tree, nutmeg has a warm, spicy, sweet flavor that's used in many dishes. It is a must because it gives donuts that warm flavor that is essential for this specific treat. Without the use of this spice, your cake donut could taste bland and lose that nutty note.