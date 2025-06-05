Cake Donuts Fall Flat Without This One Classic Spice
Cake donuts are a classic spin on the traditional yeast donut, but differ in a lot of ways. One major difference is the texture: Cake donuts are dense and not as airy as a yeast donut to mimic the consistency of cake — hence the name. The ingredients to make them are probably already in your pantry. However, there is one spice that is needed for cake donuts to give it that special flavor: nutmeg.
Made from a dried and ground seed of the nutmeg tree, nutmeg has a warm, spicy, sweet flavor that's used in many dishes. It is a must because it gives donuts that warm flavor that is essential for this specific treat. Without the use of this spice, your cake donut could taste bland and lose that nutty note.
Can the nutmeg be substituted?
Cake donuts are relatively easy to whip up, and can be made with or without a donut pan. Cake donuts offer just the right amount of sweetness, partly due to the nutmeg. However, if you have an allergy to nutmeg (or simply don't like the spice) but are still craving a classic cake donut, there are other options. You can substitute with cinnamon, cardamom, or allspice, though it's important to note that this gives you slightly different flavors.
Donuts originate back to ancient Greece and Rome and are still a popular sweet treat today. The timeless cake donut is perfect for those who love a dense and moist donut that offers a warm and distinctive spice. If you're really going for that traditional cake donut flavor, we recommend not holding back on the nutmeg.