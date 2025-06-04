The One Step You Can't Afford To Skip When Using A Meat Slicer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meat slicers, also known as deli slicers, are incredibly convenient and they can transform delicate meats like prosciutto or pancetta into perfectly thin, mouthwatering snacks with little to no effort. The meat slicer is a staple in every butcher shop and supermarket with a deli counter. But more and more often, it's also an appliance found in households. Still, using one is no joke, so if you decide a home deli slicer is worth the hype, there's one more inexpensive product you need to buy: cut-resistant gloves.

If you have a deli slicer, you probably think you bought all the tools you need to start making your own deli meat. However, using a heavy-duty meat slicer is a process that calls for some serious caution. They're equipped with razor-sharp blades designed to effortlessly slice through pounds of delicate flesh quickly and efficiently. And surprise, surprise: Delicate flesh is exactly what your fingers are made of.

That's why wearing protective gloves isn't optional. Rather, it's a safety practice you simply can't afford not to follow, whether you're doing a quick cleanup or simply slicing one last piece of that pastrami before the guests arrive. So whether you're sharpening, cleaning, or removing the blade for honing, never forget that gloves are your No. 1 protection tool.