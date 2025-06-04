The Supermarket BBQ Sauce We Would Never Use On Our Food Again

For most of the United States, barbecue doesn't just mean the art of live fire outdoor cooking, but the sauce that goes along with it. Rich meats like brisket and pulled pork need acidity to balance their fat, and sweet ketchup and molasses help tame a bitter char. As barbecue styles vary not just between countries or states, but even counties within those states, there are just as many different brands of barbecue sauce on the shelves. Homemade barbecue sauce will nearly always beat store-bought versions, but for the pit master who needs to shave a little effort off their cookout, there are some supermarket sauces out there up to the competition. Unfortunately, G Hughes Sugar Free Original BBQ Sauce is not one of them.

Chowhound took on the exhaustive task of ranking 19 store-bought barbecue sauces, and found G Hughes' sauce to be the most disappointing on every level. It was thin, watery, and smacked of artificial flavoring, perhaps because of the sucralose (also known as Splenda) trying to trick our reviewer's taste buds into detecting sweetness without adding carbs. The labeling was confusing too. The sauce distinctly tasted of mustard, but it was not listed as an ingredient. And despite the sauce's bottle touting in a large typeface front and center that it was sugar free, the ingredients list admits to containing "a trivial amount of sugar."