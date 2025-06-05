Add A Splash Of Ginger Ale To Fish Marinades For Stellar Results

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It may sound a bit silly, but the same fizzy beverage you sip on hot afternoons can be a useful ingredient in your kitchen. Ginger ale is more than just a mixer for cocktails, and it's much more handy than attempting to soothe your upset stomach. The classic soda is actually wonderful for marinating fish. A splash of ginger ale can totally change the flavor and texture of your fish, making it tender and a whole lot more interesting.

Ginger ale has a couple of advantages that make it the perfect addition to add to your fish marinade. First of all, it is slightly acidic, which helps break down the protein in the fish and tenderize it, but it's much milder than vinegar or citrus. Secondly, the soda is packed with subtle spice and sweetness that won't take over the flavor of the fish. Instead, the ginger adds a nice kick, and the sweetness gives it a slightly caramel, sugary taste, especially when you cook it hot or toss it on the grill.

This hack is particularly great with fatty or oily fish such as salmon, trout, or even mackerel. The richness of the fish pairs well with that of the soda, and the ginger flavor in ginger ale gives it a good finish. Delicate white fish such as cod or tilapia might also work, but reduce the marinating time (20 to 30 minutes at most) so the fish doesn't lose its delicate texture.