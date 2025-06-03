What's The Best Chocolate To Use For Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a bowl of sweet nostalgia, you don't have to look much further than homemade chocolate ice cream. Maybe we love it because someone always made a batch on the summer holidays of our childhoods — or maybe it's because the fresh-churned frozen dessert is just that good. And if you're going to continue the tradition of making your own silky, rich chocolate ice cream, you should choose a type of chocolate fit for the job.

There's a lot of chocolate out there, from cocoa powder to fudge and everything in between. It can be tempting to just reach for whatever chocolatey substance you have in the pantry, especially when you're making some impromptu ice cream. But, there are certain kinds of chocolate that are best for homemade ice cream, and we got the details from an expert on the subject: Tyler Malek, co-founder and head of innovation at the ice cream shop Salt & Straw, and co-author of "America's Most Iconic Ice Creams: A Salt & Straw Cookbook."

For a fudgy flavor that's dripping with chocolatey goodness, use a high-quality cocoa powder (here's how to judge cocoa powder quality). Specifically, Malek suggests using high-fat Dutch process cocoa powder in homemade ice cream. Dutch cocoa is usually more expensive, but has almost twice the fat content of other cocoa powders, helping keep the texture of your ice cream smooth and the flavor rich. "We love Valrhona cocoa powder," Malek says. "It's best to dilute that with some sugar and water to make a syrup, then add that to your ice cream base."