Our Favorite Movie Theater Snack Is The Definition Of Iconic

When you hear the phrase "movie theater snack," chances are, your mind turns to popcorn — even if you're a Junior Mints or Mike & Ike stan. So it's no surprise that, when Chowhound ranked 17 classic movie theater snacks, popcorn was at the top of the list. It beat out 16 varieties of candies, from the questionable (Good & Plentys) to the almost-top-of-class (Reese's Pieces). As a matter of fact, popcorn's ubiquity at the cinema has some interesting historical roots — and the fact that it's fairly cheap to produce helped cement its place on theater menus. Today, it's hard to imagine a theater without popcorn — and if you love popcorn in general, the theater is the place to go for a superior popcorn experience.

The downside to purchasing popcorn at a movie theater, of course, is that it's so pricey! We just mentioned that popcorn is relatively cheap to make. However, some studies show that you may be paying a nearly 800% markup on movie theater popcorn. This can be hard to stomach, particularly if you're already splurging to be at the theater in the first place or want to chase your salty popcorn with a refreshing soda or sweet treat. It seems the primary reason for the pesky popcorn prices is a good one, however. Theaters don't make much money per ticket, so they simply have to make their profits up elsewhere. And this is true for most theater concessions, but particularly with that No. 1, popcorn.