The Trick For Organizing Your Grocery List When You're Visiting Multiple Locations

If it seems like one grocery store never has everything you need, you're not imagining things. In fact, the average American shops at two different grocery stores each week, and for some of us there are even more in the rotation. Whether it's to scoop up sale items or to support local farmers, there are a lot of reasons why sticking to one store just isn't practical for everyone. But if you're the designated shopper who has to make all those stops, from the supercenter to the local butcher and then the farmers market, you already know that things can get a little chaotic without some sort of organization. The trick to visiting multiple locations and making grocery lists more efficient is to organize everything by location, and then by store layout. That means you'll have two lists, one for each store. You'll then cluster all your items under various headings, such as Bakery, Dairy, and so on.

If you're not already working from a shopping list whenever you buy groceries, it's time to start because you're committing one of the most common grocery shopping mistakes. Not only will lists keep you on track as you're browsing the aisles, they also save money because you're less likely to impulse-buy things you don't need or get too much food, which also prevents food waste. When you're shopping at multiple stores, separate lists also save you a lot of time; instead of doubling back or forgetting things, you'll always have a detailed game plan before you walk into any store.