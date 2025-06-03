Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Cookbook Is Full Of 'Unusual And Exciting' Recipes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alex Guarnaschelli is pretty impressive in the culinary world. She's a Food Network star, Iron Chef, and New York Times bestselling cookbook author. But just because Guarnaschelli is a big deal doesn't mean she foregoes inspiration from her esteemed colleagues. The television personality previously shared that one of her favorite cookbooks is "The Gourmet Cooking School Cookbook" by Dione Lucas — and there's a really good reason it's a favorite of many women in the industry today.

Dione Lucas was the first female graduate of the famous Le Cordon Bleu and taught Americans about French cooking before Julia Child's iconic French staple took the country by storm. Guarnaschelli told Food Network Lucas' book is a vital source of inspiration, calling the recipes unusual and exciting.

Of course, a vintage copy of the influential chef's 1964 tome isn't exactly easy to find. You can check the usual suspects: Amazon, Thriftbooks, Etsy, and eBay. But you can also peruse its French gourmet recipes via the Internet Archive.