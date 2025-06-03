Don't Waste That Overly Strong Brew. Turn It Into Thai Iced Coffee Instead
From the enlivening smell of a freshly-brewed pot to the silky, robust flavor, there's nothing quite like a hot cup of coffee. It's great while it's fresh, but it doesn't take long for coffee to become too silty, bitter, or bold. Whether you leave your French press to sit or use too many grounds for your pot, there's no need to waste an overly strong brew. Instead, just turn it into Thai iced coffee.
This is one of the items at a Thai restaurant you should be ordering. Everyone has a unique take on this iced drink, but the traditional recipe is a fusion of dark coffee, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk to taste. To cut through those creamy additions, using a strong coffee is a necessity to provide a strong foundation for the drink. That's where your overly-intense brew of coffee comes in. Once you mix it in with the other ingredients, you've got a balanced beverage full of energizing caffeine and sweetness alike. No one would know this luxurious drink started with a failed pot of Joe. They can only taste a delicious infusion of rich coffee and addictively sweet cream.
Amp up your Thai iced coffee with other fun additions
One of the best features of a Thai iced coffee is its innate customization. You can lean deep into the dark, chocolately taste of the coffee, or let the sweetness of the milk ingredients shine. The choice is up to you.
To amp up this drink with even more flavor, try one of these additions that give your coffee a flavor boost. Consider adding an extract such as vanilla, almond, cinnamon, or even banana to start. Mixing in a spice, such as cardamom, or a spice mix, such as chai, could also add some warming depth to the drink. To lighten up the intense taste of the coffee, add a little water, or for those who can't get enough of that richness, add a drizzle of chocolate syrup to the mix instead. You could even add in a scoop of ice cream or brown sugar if the sweetness of that condensed milk isn't enough. For an even more indulgent treat, consider adding a splash of coffee liqueur or Irish cream. If you want a similar brew, order one of these 10 Vietnamese coffee drinks that are worth a try.