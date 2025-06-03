Don't Waste That Overly Strong Brew. Turn It Into Thai Iced Coffee Instead

From the enlivening smell of a freshly-brewed pot to the silky, robust flavor, there's nothing quite like a hot cup of coffee. It's great while it's fresh, but it doesn't take long for coffee to become too silty, bitter, or bold. Whether you leave your French press to sit or use too many grounds for your pot, there's no need to waste an overly strong brew. Instead, just turn it into Thai iced coffee.

This is one of the items at a Thai restaurant you should be ordering. Everyone has a unique take on this iced drink, but the traditional recipe is a fusion of dark coffee, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk to taste. To cut through those creamy additions, using a strong coffee is a necessity to provide a strong foundation for the drink. That's where your overly-intense brew of coffee comes in. Once you mix it in with the other ingredients, you've got a balanced beverage full of energizing caffeine and sweetness alike. No one would know this luxurious drink started with a failed pot of Joe. They can only taste a delicious infusion of rich coffee and addictively sweet cream.