Is There A Difference Between A Cooler And An Ice Chest?

Whether you need to keep your lunch chilled or are looking for a way to keep snacks and drinks cool and fresh on days spent outdoors, everyone could use a cooler or ice chest in their lives. But are these two items different from each other? The answer is, not really — the terms are pretty much interchangeable. However, there are many different kinds of coolers and chests. It's just a matter of finding the best food storage solutions for your needs. A hard cooler that's made of plastic will usually keep items colder than a soft cooler, which is typically the type you would use to carry your lunch and maybe even leave in the office fridge. However, soft coolers can also come in bigger sizes that are good for outdoor adventures, like the Maelstrom Backpack Cooler.

Hard coolers, such as the Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler, can be rotomolded, which means they are made from a single piece of plastic. This gives the cooler a uniformly durable and thick wall that helps keep items extra cold. Sometimes, extra large coolers are called ice chests. This may be the type of cooler you would use for a party or for packing food for the perfect picnic. There's also the marine cooler, such as the Igloo White 100 Quart(s) Hard Insulated Marine cooler, which is meant to be used for fishing. A marine cooler may even have a stamped ruler on the inside to measure your catch.