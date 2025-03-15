Why You Need Dark Chocolate For The Richest Mousse

Chocolate mousse is an odd duck of a dessert. It's got a distinctive, light texture which is fluffier than cake but thicker than ice cream. It's made by mixing chocolate with heavy cream and lots of eggs, and it's possible to accidentally scramble those egg yolks into chunks if you overmix your chocolate mousse. However, when it's made right, the best chocolate mousse recipes are velvety and rich and they come apart easily on your fork. Most importantly, a good chocolate mousse has a complicated, bittersweet flavor profile that's undeniably rich.

To pull that off successfully, though, you should be using dark chocolate. The idea is that dark chocolate is more bitter in flavor, and will provide a nice contrast with the eggs and sugar to give your mousse that gorgeously bittersweet taste. It's certainly possible to make a decent mousse with milk chocolate, but since it's already sweeter-tasting, it's easy to make the mousse overly sweet by accident.

Your best bet is to look for a bittersweet chocolate baking bar which has around 70% cocoa on the label (some bakers prefer 60% chocolate while others go slightly stronger than 70%). This means that at least 70% of the chocolate is made from cacao beans rather than other ingredients like sugar. A higher cocoa percentage in chocolate means that it'll have a stronger, bitterer taste, and 70% is generally considered a bittersweet dark chocolate. A bittersweet sweet spot, if you will.