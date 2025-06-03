Is Milk Actually More Hydrating Than Water?
Imagine it: You go for a long run, and for the last few minutes, you can't stop thinking about getting home and grabbing an ice-cold drink from your fridge. When you finally arrive, you walk into the kitchen and grab a tall glass of ... milk? While this might not be the go-to choice of most exercisers, some recent research has made workout enthusiasts question whether they should turn to dairy for post-workout hydration.
A few years ago, several small studies showed evidence that milk hydrates the body better than water and sports drinks due to its natural electrolytes, carbohydrates, and protein. Two of the studies were run in unusual environments and asked participants to exercise heavily in high temperatures. The studies determined how hydrated participants were by marking urine output, which is one way — but not necessarily the best way — to measure hydration.
The science behind these studies has proven to be weak. The advantages of drinking milk were too slight or temporary to make much of a difference in overall hydration. While an ad campaign sponsored by the milk industry pushed out claims that milk should be the go-to post-workout drink for hydration, most experts agree that it's best to stick with water (and an electrolyte-infused sports drink if you need it). If you're exercising to maintain or lose weight, it's also important to consider the caloric impact of milk. An 8-ounce serving of whole milk contains about 150 calories, more than the amount you'll burn going for a brisk half-hour walk.
What drinks actually help you stay hydrated?
If you struggle to stay hydrated with water alone, we get it. It's normal to give your tastebuds a little pizazz as you work to stay hydrated. Contrary to popular belief, sparkling water is just as hydrating as plain and can be a great way to add some fun and flavor to your day. If you're in need of a pick-me-up and are trying to stay away from the dehydrating effect of coffee, caffeinated water can help give you a boost and hit your hydration goals.
Sparkling, caffeinated, and plain water aren't the only drinks that can help you stay hydrated. Fresh fruit and/or veggie juice can also help you stay hydrated while also providing an energy boost (just be mindful of the natural sugars). Hot or iced herbal tea also works, while green and black tea can provide some hydration support along with a caffeine kick. Then you've got sports drinks and coconut water, which can hydrate and help restore the electrolytes that can be quickly lost during a tough workout.