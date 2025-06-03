Is Milk Actually More Hydrating Than Water?

Imagine it: You go for a long run, and for the last few minutes, you can't stop thinking about getting home and grabbing an ice-cold drink from your fridge. When you finally arrive, you walk into the kitchen and grab a tall glass of ... milk? While this might not be the go-to choice of most exercisers, some recent research has made workout enthusiasts question whether they should turn to dairy for post-workout hydration.

A few years ago, several small studies showed evidence that milk hydrates the body better than water and sports drinks due to its natural electrolytes, carbohydrates, and protein. Two of the studies were run in unusual environments and asked participants to exercise heavily in high temperatures. The studies determined how hydrated participants were by marking urine output, which is one way — but not necessarily the best way — to measure hydration.

The science behind these studies has proven to be weak. The advantages of drinking milk were too slight or temporary to make much of a difference in overall hydration. While an ad campaign sponsored by the milk industry pushed out claims that milk should be the go-to post-workout drink for hydration, most experts agree that it's best to stick with water (and an electrolyte-infused sports drink if you need it). If you're exercising to maintain or lose weight, it's also important to consider the caloric impact of milk. An 8-ounce serving of whole milk contains about 150 calories, more than the amount you'll burn going for a brisk half-hour walk.