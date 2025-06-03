The Grocery List Mistake That Might Be Costing You Big Money

We all know that sticking to the grocery list is one of the best ways to maintain a budget and avoid wasting food with impulse buys. But even the most well-written lists can have blind spots if they're too rigid. Some of the best buys at any grocery store are hiding in the weekly sales flyers and seasonal specials, and unless you're writing a grocery list with those in mind, you could be wasting money instead of saving it. While you might think that this means scouring the weekly sales and writing down every item, the actual key is to make a little room in your list for what's on sale.

The easiest way to create a more flexible plan rather than a roadmap when you're compiling a grocery list is to be intentionally a little vague about anything that doesn't require a specific product or name brand. For instance, if your family doesn't have a preference between Kix and Cheerios, just add "breakfast cereal" to the list and grab what's on sale when you get to the store. Instead of writing down specific items, you could also use the ingenious 5-4-3-2-1 rule when planning your grocery list (that is, pick any five veggies, four fruits, three proteins, two sauces or spreads, and one grain) and simply choose items in each category that are on sale.