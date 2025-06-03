The Grocery List Mistake That Might Be Costing You Big Money
We all know that sticking to the grocery list is one of the best ways to maintain a budget and avoid wasting food with impulse buys. But even the most well-written lists can have blind spots if they're too rigid. Some of the best buys at any grocery store are hiding in the weekly sales flyers and seasonal specials, and unless you're writing a grocery list with those in mind, you could be wasting money instead of saving it. While you might think that this means scouring the weekly sales and writing down every item, the actual key is to make a little room in your list for what's on sale.
The easiest way to create a more flexible plan rather than a roadmap when you're compiling a grocery list is to be intentionally a little vague about anything that doesn't require a specific product or name brand. For instance, if your family doesn't have a preference between Kix and Cheerios, just add "breakfast cereal" to the list and grab what's on sale when you get to the store. Instead of writing down specific items, you could also use the ingenious 5-4-3-2-1 rule when planning your grocery list (that is, pick any five veggies, four fruits, three proteins, two sauces or spreads, and one grain) and simply choose items in each category that are on sale.
Get to know store sales cycles
If you're already a diligent list writer, it also pays to study the sales cycles of the grocery stores you frequent. This way you have a better idea of what to plan for in any given week, month, or season. Most grocery stores run their sales on a regular rotation of six weeks to three months, all you have to do to figure it out is pay attention to the prices of your favorite products for a couple of months. Save the weekly flyers that come in the mail or newspaper for three months, and look for any pricing patterns that emerge. Then, when a sale comes up, you'll know exactly how much to stock up. For instance, if you use a bottle of ketchup every two weeks, and the sale happens every six weeks, just remember to grab three bottles so you can stock up on grocery staples when it's worthwhile.
If you don't have the wherewithal to read the flyers every week, however, you can still keep seasonal deals in mind. Steaks go on sale around the Fourth of July, for example, and produce is cheaper when it's in season, like apples after the fall harvest. Above all, be adaptable; if you're craving chicken for dinner but boneless breast is expensive, grab a pack of chicken thighs if they're on sale. Simple substitutions can make a big difference in your budget as long as your list isn't set in stone.