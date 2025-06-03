The Ridiculously Simple Hack That Helps You Organize All Those Slippery Silicone Baking Mats

With anti-burn and nonstick features, silicone baking mats are a great addition to any home cook's arsenal and a bakeware item that even professional bakers use. However, this handy tool can be quite the nuisance when finding a dedicated spot in your kitchen space. After all, it is a flimsy mat that's roughly the size of a baking tray. Fortunately, all you need is a paper towel roll (or an equivalent) and a pair of scissors for an easy DIY hack that will save you space and, at the very least, give you the option to store your mat inside the oven itself.

Simply take your scissors and cut off about one-third of an empty paper towel roll — it doesn't need to be perfect. Next, tightly roll up your baking mat and slide it into the cardboard tube. Once you release your grip, the mat will expand to fit snugly inside. All that's left is to find a proper place for your mat. It can potentially fit right alongside those mason jars in a kitchen utensil drawer, stand tall next to a spice rack or knife block, or reside in that often-unused warming drawer that's under your oven. While this simple hack does wonders for storing the baking surface, there are a few more clever ways to take it to the next level.