The Ridiculously Simple Hack That Helps You Organize All Those Slippery Silicone Baking Mats
With anti-burn and nonstick features, silicone baking mats are a great addition to any home cook's arsenal and a bakeware item that even professional bakers use. However, this handy tool can be quite the nuisance when finding a dedicated spot in your kitchen space. After all, it is a flimsy mat that's roughly the size of a baking tray. Fortunately, all you need is a paper towel roll (or an equivalent) and a pair of scissors for an easy DIY hack that will save you space and, at the very least, give you the option to store your mat inside the oven itself.
Simply take your scissors and cut off about one-third of an empty paper towel roll — it doesn't need to be perfect. Next, tightly roll up your baking mat and slide it into the cardboard tube. Once you release your grip, the mat will expand to fit snugly inside. All that's left is to find a proper place for your mat. It can potentially fit right alongside those mason jars in a kitchen utensil drawer, stand tall next to a spice rack or knife block, or reside in that often-unused warming drawer that's under your oven. While this simple hack does wonders for storing the baking surface, there are a few more clever ways to take it to the next level.
Clever tips that take this hack a step further
A clean paper towel or toilet paper roll is a genius way to both upcycle and organize your kitchen. However, there are a few other ways to store your mats that might better suit your household. For instance, if you have multiple mats, you can use an old desk organizer to hold your rolled mats. This nifty contraption can fit in most bottom cabinets typically reserved for French or Dutch ovens. Moreover, it can secure your mats in a vertical position and prevent them from rolling around. Equipped with handy paper sleeves, your baking mats will be nicely organized and ready for use.
Those who are a bit more conscious about their carbon footprint and avoid disposable products can opt for using old kitchen towels over a paper sleeve. When rolled up with a cloth towel, the weight maintains the baking mat's rolled form. Alternatively, the same effect can be achieved with a rubber band or an unused hair tie, though neither are particularly easy to slide onto silicone mats. In the end, this simple hack, whether it be through a paper sleeve or unused office equipment, will help maintain an organized kitchen.