Ramen Seasoning Is Key To More Flavorful Fried Chicken

Making fried chicken at home can seem like an insurmountable task, what with all the oil and the prep, but it can be pretty easy if you know what you're doing. You can follow some solid tips for fried chicken, such as buying a whole chicken and breaking it down yourself. And there are some simple fried chicken mistakes to avoid, like putting too much chicken in the oil. There are also a number of incredible ingredient swaps to elevate your fried chicken. But this one will give you incredible flavor with a tiny packet you probably already have in the pantry. Add ramen seasoning to your fried chicken for a huge boost of flavor that will make it taste just like restaurant-quality, maybe even better.

Part of why ramen seasoning offers a big boost of flavor is thanks to the MSG (monosodium glutamate), an amino acid that naturally exists in foods like tomatoes. While the MSG of ramen packets is lab created (from glutamic acid), your body metabolizes it the same way as it would from natural foods. So, although it has gotten a bad rap over the years, according to the FDA, it doesn't appear to be detrimental to most people's health. It's really just a flavor enhancer — a big umami bomb that reacts with the tongue much like salt does.

The other benefit of ramen seasoning is the wide range of flavors to choose from. Chicken makes sense, of course, for fried chicken — like Maruchan Ramen Chicken Instant Noodles. But something a bit spicier, or even on the seafood spectrum, could work, if you want to broaden your fried chicken palate flavors. But what do you need to do to add ramen seasoning to your fried chicken?