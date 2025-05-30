The Foil Dishwasher Hack That Might Be Worth Trying For Spotless Silverware

There's something oddly satisfying about seeing your silverware come out shiny and sparkling once the dishwasher wraps up the cycle. But leave them unattended, and you'll witness them turning into a dull, tarnished disaster in no time, thanks to silver's natural tendency to react with oxygen. Believe it or not, toothpaste can be a total lifesaver in situations like this, and you can always polish your silver dishware with this common household product for easy, shiny results. But honestly, who even has time these days to rub toothpaste all over cutlery and wait for it to work?

Thankfully, there may be a simpler method that does the job: say hello to the aluminum foil dishwasher trick. You might already be familiar with all the aluminum foil hacks for hassle-free cooking, but we bet it never crossed your mind that putting some aluminum foil in the silverware basket of your dishwasher alongside your utensils can get rid of both scratches and tough silverware stains.

So, if learning about this little trick sparked your curiosity and you're now willing to put it to the test, simply grab some aluminum foil from the kitchen drawer, rip off a nice big sheet, and crumple it into a ball. Once that's done, make sure to wedge it right next to the silverware so it stays pressed against them until the end of the cycle. This is because, for the trick to work, the aluminum needs to touch the silverware the whole time. But what's the reason for that?