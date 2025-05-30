Don't Let The Name Fool You. There Actually Isn't Any Lobster In Lobster Sauce

The promise of lobster is awfully tempting, whether it's a grilled tail, lobster ravioli, or shrimp in lobster sauce. The thought of tender, succulent pieces of meat in a flavorful sauce, or even a sauce flavored with the delicate yet luxurious notes of lobster is simply too good to pass up. But the secret is out: lobster sauce is a fraud.

Don't be mistaken — it is still absolutely delicious, but there isn't actually any lobster in that sauce, so you won't have to worry about mastering butterflying and cooking the perfect lobster tail to make it. In fact, it isn't even typically served with lobster. So, what makes it so good, and how did it get its name? For that matter, should you even still bother with it?

Recipes for lobster sauce vary greatly, but at its core, it consists mainly of soybeans (soy sauce), fermented fish (fish sauce), spices, and seasonings. Some recipe renditions include pork, egg, chicken stock, and vegetables. While there is no lobster to be found, it's often paired with seafood ingredients like shrimp or crab. The fish sauce component is key: It's fermented for several months, which allows the proteins to break down and release the rich natural flavors, bringing a flavorful base to recipes like lobster sauce. Its complex flavor lends to myriad other uses as well, such as a dipping sauce for dim sum, a stir fry sauce for sautéed dishes, and as a marinade for meat and seafood.