The Snake-Infused Whiskey That's Only For The Most Daring Drinkers

Trying something that sounds totally out there isn't uncommon in the realm of food, and certainly not in that of alcohol. The greater the challenge in either the flavor or the ingredients, the bigger the badge of honor that's held by the recipient. Many spirits such as gin, tequila, and mezcal have their own exotic ingredients like scorpions and wood ants that up the ante for anyone wanting to try their brand. Among the most daring of them is habushu, or snake whiskey, a spirit whose process isn't for the faint of heart. The spirit has roots in mostly China, Japan, and Thailand, and infuses a rice alcohol base with a live, venomous snake. It's believed that the snake's essence enhances the flavor and offers many medicinal purposes. Although it isn't very popular in the United States, snake whiskey has been around since the times of the Western Zhou Dynasty, where it was a luxury beverage in places like Okinawa.

There are many ways snake whiskey is made, but traditionally, a live snake (usually a cobra or viper) is put in a jar of rice whiskey or whiskey where it succumbs to the spirit, then ferments. The snake's body is said to enhance the whiskey's woody notes with bitter, earthy notes, and a fishy smell. Since its profile can be very bold, it's sometimes enhanced with herbs and spices to help balance out the more unpleasant ones. Similar to other food-based treatments to cure ailments, like the TikTok McDonald's migraine hack, snake whiskey is said to cure any number of illnesses, such as skin and joint problems, and even improve one's overall health.