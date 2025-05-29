Why Everyone Is (Rightfully) Obsessed With The Kitchen Martha Stewart Had In The '70s

Martha Stewart's taste never goes out of style, though trends shift what's popular changes through the years. She's weighed in on kitchen trends since the 1970s, giving ideas on which to try and what design trends you should skip. From built-in microwaves to laminate countertops and boldly patterned wall décor, Martha Stewart has been there for some of the best and worst kitchen trends of the last few decades. And recently, elements from one of her own kitchens are having another moment.

Glowing, buttery tones are coming back into style, pushing out the sanitized stainless steel and millennial gray aesthetics that have been dominating kitchen décor. Instead of polished and stately, we're aiming for a happy kitchen in 2025. The cornerstone colors are yellow and brown — and the cozy, sunshine vibes of Martha Stewart's 1970s kitchen are right on trend. You'll probably see pops of yellow everywhere in 2025 kitchens, with stained wooden cabinets, vintage decor, and communal seating that create a relaxed, comforting, and homey atmosphere.