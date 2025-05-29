Why Everyone Is (Rightfully) Obsessed With The Kitchen Martha Stewart Had In The '70s
Martha Stewart's taste never goes out of style, though trends shift what's popular changes through the years. She's weighed in on kitchen trends since the 1970s, giving ideas on which to try and what design trends you should skip. From built-in microwaves to laminate countertops and boldly patterned wall décor, Martha Stewart has been there for some of the best and worst kitchen trends of the last few decades. And recently, elements from one of her own kitchens are having another moment.
Glowing, buttery tones are coming back into style, pushing out the sanitized stainless steel and millennial gray aesthetics that have been dominating kitchen décor. Instead of polished and stately, we're aiming for a happy kitchen in 2025. The cornerstone colors are yellow and brown — and the cozy, sunshine vibes of Martha Stewart's 1970s kitchen are right on trend. You'll probably see pops of yellow everywhere in 2025 kitchens, with stained wooden cabinets, vintage decor, and communal seating that create a relaxed, comforting, and homey atmosphere.
How to recreate the aesthetic of Martha Stewart's 1970s kitchen
You're going for a morning sunshine kind of aesthetic, a kitchen that feels less polished, more natural, and not at all curated. The beauty of this modern twist on a classic kitchen is that it dates to a time before the kitchen became a social media stage. It's a chance to relax and focus on choosing timeless, vintage pieces to compliment patches of yellow and accents in shades of brown. And, since Martha Stewart has always offered great tips on entertaining, you can use her ideas to create an environment that's inviting for family and friends, as well as the camera.
Gingham patterns and glass-front cabinets are also trending in 2025, with a mixture of bold patterns and warm color tones taken from popular design trends in the '90s. Combine these elements with splashes of buttercup yellow and warm wooden tones like the ones in Martha Stewart's vintage kitchen. Decorate open shelving with a display of vintage dishes from the '70s to set the mood, and pop a casserole or cookies in the oven to add a homey, freshly-baked smell to bring it all together for a cozy, family-style kitchen that just feels like a summer day.