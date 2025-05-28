This Is What Vegas Buffets Do With Leftovers

Deep in the Nevada desert, a shining city rises above the horizon. Visitors gather to roll their dice, play their hands, take in shows, and bask in a neon glow that promises their luck will turn. But the extravagant lure of Las Vegas isn't just in its games, wagers, and spectacles — the city's food is also legendary. More than 4,000 restaurants serve millions of plates to over 40 million visitors annually, and Vegas buffets in particular are central to the dining scene. Although the number of buffets in the valley has decreased since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the fewer than 15 remaining are larger than life: The 25,000-square-foot Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace has 10 kitchens and 250 items on its menu, The Buffet at Wynn boasts just under 24,000 square feet of space and 16 stations, and the Wicked Spoon serves its substantial buffet tapas-style. That's a whole lot of all-you-can-eat luxury and comfort foods — and a whole lot of leftovers.

It's estimated that Las Vegas produces more than 5 billion pounds of waste each year, much of which is food waste, and the city is a significant contributor to Nevada being one of the most food-wasteful states in the United States. Most of the food waste makes its way to landfills, but some resort buffets have landed on a more creative solution for their dining discards: pigs.