The Vintage Fried Chicken Chain From Iowa That Could Have Been As Big As KFC

Fried chicken is one of the most iconic parts of soul food and its unique history. It's one of those timeless and classic dishes that is seemingly loved universally. Whether you like plain fried chicken from the nearest takeout spot or you prefer to make upgraded fried chicken at home, it's hard to deny the dish's appeal.

It was only a matter of time before the fast food industry tried its hand at capitalizing on the appeal of fried chicken. While KFC and the history of Colonel Sanders tend to be what immediately comes to mind in this regard, there's another fried chicken chain that actually had quite a following during its heyday: Minnie Pearl Fried Chicken. When it was established in the 1960s, the chain opened to eager customers and a flourishing public stock but was unfortunately brought down by mismanagement.

Perhaps what's saddest about Minnie Pearl Fried Chicken was that it was founded with the purpose of being direct competition against KFC, and if handled properly, it might have had a shot at beating KFC at its own game. Ironically, the greed invested in beating out KFC is what ultimately spelled the end for Minnie Pearl Fried Chicken. The founders only cared about making money and capitalizing on the fast food fried chicken craze rather than making a sustainable product and business.