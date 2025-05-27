The Classic Lunchtime Meal That The Pioneer Woman Uses Her Air Fryer For

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is known for her hearty, down-home recipes that are as indulgent as they are simple. She's been making waves on social media over the past few months by making air fryer magic in her kitchen — and grilled cheese is her latest go-to air fryer creation.

Using an air fryer instead of a stovetop pan to cook your grilled cheese is a quick, no-fuss way to get a crispy, golden outer crust while still creating the melty, gooey cheese on the inside. The constantly-circulating air inside the fryer helps the grilled cheese to cook evenly, and the oil on the outside of the bread (Drummond recommends a butter-mayo hybrid spread, rather than choosing one or the other) helps the bread crisp up perfectly, just like it would in a hot pan.

A few words to the wise if you're considering making grilled cheese in your air fryer: Despite the circulating air, you'll still want to give it a flip about halfway through cooking time (after about five minutes) to make sure you get the perfect crunch on both sides of your sandwich. Drummond also recommends adding a thin layer of Dijon mustard to the inside of each bread slice for an unexpected savory flavor boost.