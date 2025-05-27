The Classic Lunchtime Meal That The Pioneer Woman Uses Her Air Fryer For
Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is known for her hearty, down-home recipes that are as indulgent as they are simple. She's been making waves on social media over the past few months by making air fryer magic in her kitchen — and grilled cheese is her latest go-to air fryer creation.
Using an air fryer instead of a stovetop pan to cook your grilled cheese is a quick, no-fuss way to get a crispy, golden outer crust while still creating the melty, gooey cheese on the inside. The constantly-circulating air inside the fryer helps the grilled cheese to cook evenly, and the oil on the outside of the bread (Drummond recommends a butter-mayo hybrid spread, rather than choosing one or the other) helps the bread crisp up perfectly, just like it would in a hot pan.
A few words to the wise if you're considering making grilled cheese in your air fryer: Despite the circulating air, you'll still want to give it a flip about halfway through cooking time (after about five minutes) to make sure you get the perfect crunch on both sides of your sandwich. Drummond also recommends adding a thin layer of Dijon mustard to the inside of each bread slice for an unexpected savory flavor boost.
Elevate your grilled cheese with these delicious hacks
An original grilled cheese is simple perfection, but if you'd like to get creative in the kitchen, there are plenty of ways to elevate your crispy, melty sandwich. As we mentioned, Drummond loves prepping the outsides of her grilled cheese for the pan by slathering them with both butter and mayo. If you've never tried mayo on the outside of your grilled cheese, it's worth a shot. Using mayo instead of butter adds a tanginess to your sandwich. Want to give your mayo an upgrade? Try creating a simple aioli for an easy way to infuse even more flavor into your grilled cheese.
You can also try adding a sweet element to your grilled cheese to create a new twist on an old classic. Try spreading fig jam, onion jam, or fruit-flavored cream cheese onto the inside of your bread to add a fun and unexpected taste. Sliced, grilled peaches, apples, or pears can all be a great fit for adding both texture and flavor to your sandwich. Adding a thin layer of pumpkin puree and caramelized onions can incorporate a slightly sweet, autumnal twist as well.
Whether you're enjoying a nostalgic bowl of tomato soup out of a can or you're trying an upscale recipe made with home-roasted tomatoes, nothing elevates grilled cheese like a bowl of hot tomato soup. Sprinkling some chopped basil into your soup and your grilled cheese can add a peppery, fresh kick to both.