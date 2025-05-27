You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make This Easy Italian Ice Cream Cake

Titled for exactly what it is, if you understand enough Italian, semifreddo is the half-frozen treat that shares a little in common with both cake and ice cream or gelato. The former's similarity is mostly due to its shape, which you'll often see molded into an oaf or square. The stronger latter likeness is, naturally, due to semifreddo's temperature. And you can whip up a modified version with only about as many ingredients as you might have in your morning coffee cup.

A three-ingredient semifreddo cuts the eggs that you'd typically include, and calls only for a couple of cups of heavy cream, a few tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk, and a few more of the flavoring component of your choice. You'll beat it all together with a hand mixer, pour it into a mold, and freeze for a few hours to firm up before serving. This semifreddo is endlessly customizable, and, depending on the third secret ingredient of your desire, you'll want to taste the mix before removing to set to ensure that it's reached dessert level of sweetness. A little sugar from the pantry might be a necessary addition in some outlying cases.