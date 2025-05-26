The Best Way To Cut Your Cucumber For Summertime Cocktail Garnishes

From a zesty margarita to a classic gin and tonic, cucumbers go well with a slew of mixed drinks. Chances are you've seen the veggie cut into ribbons or spears, but there is a better way to prep this garnish to fully elevate your imbibing experience. (And don't worry, it's really easy.) The best way to cut a cucumber for summertime cocktail garnishes? Accordion-style.

To prep a cucumber like this, start by cutting your cucumber in half lengthwise. Using a vegetable peeler, cut a long ribbon off the entire length of the inside. Fold this strip into an accordion shape and poke a cocktail skewer through it. Spread the cucumber out so it extends along the entire length of the stick, and voila. That's all there is to it.

This cucumber garnish is the best for a few reasons. For one, it brings a heightened aesthetic flair to your summer cocktail. (You can even customize the cocktail skewers.) Instead of languishing around in your drink or getting stuck on the straw, the cucumber can infuse your cocktail of choice with a refreshing flavor without getting in the way. You can easily stir the stick around to further infuse your drink, and once you're done, you can grab the top of the skewer and lay the garnish on top of your glass. No more fishing around in your cocktail when the cucumber becomes overwhelming or mushy. What's not to like about that?