The Best Way To Cut Your Cucumber For Summertime Cocktail Garnishes
From a zesty margarita to a classic gin and tonic, cucumbers go well with a slew of mixed drinks. Chances are you've seen the veggie cut into ribbons or spears, but there is a better way to prep this garnish to fully elevate your imbibing experience. (And don't worry, it's really easy.) The best way to cut a cucumber for summertime cocktail garnishes? Accordion-style.
To prep a cucumber like this, start by cutting your cucumber in half lengthwise. Using a vegetable peeler, cut a long ribbon off the entire length of the inside. Fold this strip into an accordion shape and poke a cocktail skewer through it. Spread the cucumber out so it extends along the entire length of the stick, and voila. That's all there is to it.
This cucumber garnish is the best for a few reasons. For one, it brings a heightened aesthetic flair to your summer cocktail. (You can even customize the cocktail skewers.) Instead of languishing around in your drink or getting stuck on the straw, the cucumber can infuse your cocktail of choice with a refreshing flavor without getting in the way. You can easily stir the stick around to further infuse your drink, and once you're done, you can grab the top of the skewer and lay the garnish on top of your glass. No more fishing around in your cocktail when the cucumber becomes overwhelming or mushy. What's not to like about that?
The best drinks to pair with this game-changing garnish
Refreshingly vegetal and clean, cucumber can add a tantalizing splash of green to any cocktail it touches. This makes it a great addition to a sweet drink that needs a splash of brightness for balance. It also makes it an excellent pairing with something simple, floral, or fruity. A lot of summertime cocktails can fit this bill, but we have some solid suggestions to get you started.
First, cucumber always pairs great with a mojito. With its sparkling infusion of rum and mint, plus tangy lime juice and sweet sugar, cucumber effortlessly infuses into this drink and provides a pleasant crispness. A close cousin to the mojito, a Tom Collins, would also do well with a cucumber garnish. The subtle citrus note enhances the refreshing flavor of the cucumber, making this an excellent choice for a poolside sipper. Other great options for this garnish include the perfect margarita, a gimlet, a sake martini cocktail, or a simple combination of a citrusy soda and spirit. You can even add it to ranch water: a cocktail you need when margaritas are too much effort.
Cucumber's refreshing green flavor makes it a great accent to so many summertime cocktails. Try it as a garnish in your favorite drink to see how it elevates the sipping experience. Just make sure you know the different cucumber varieties, as they are not interchangeable in recipes.