Here's How Long Potato Salad Lasts In The Fridge

Creamy potato salad is a summer barbecue staple, and you can take potato salad inspiration from all over the world to create your favorite kind. In its simplest form, it's just mayonnaise and diced potatoes, both of which are perishable. If you want to prepare this dish in advance, or you have leftovers after a party, you can expect it to last somewhere between three to five days in the refrigerator — whether you roasted the potatoes for the perfect crispy texture or boiled them.

However, for the salad to safely last this long, it can never leave the danger zone — meaning if you bring it to an outdoor barbecue or place it on the kitchen table for a while before popping it back in the refrigerator, expect its shelf life to be shorter. When food enters the danger zone, or any temperature between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, bacteria grow rapidly. That's why the USDA does not recommend leaving any perishable food exposed to these temperatures for more than two hours. Your best bet is to look for spoilage on the potato salad to know when it's time to toss it.