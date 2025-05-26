Here's How Long Potato Salad Lasts In The Fridge
Creamy potato salad is a summer barbecue staple, and you can take potato salad inspiration from all over the world to create your favorite kind. In its simplest form, it's just mayonnaise and diced potatoes, both of which are perishable. If you want to prepare this dish in advance, or you have leftovers after a party, you can expect it to last somewhere between three to five days in the refrigerator — whether you roasted the potatoes for the perfect crispy texture or boiled them.
However, for the salad to safely last this long, it can never leave the danger zone — meaning if you bring it to an outdoor barbecue or place it on the kitchen table for a while before popping it back in the refrigerator, expect its shelf life to be shorter. When food enters the danger zone, or any temperature between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, bacteria grow rapidly. That's why the USDA does not recommend leaving any perishable food exposed to these temperatures for more than two hours. Your best bet is to look for spoilage on the potato salad to know when it's time to toss it.
How to tell when your potato salad has gone bad
Check the salad's appearance and smell to help understand its quality. Of course, if the salad is showing any signs of mold, it's definitely time to throw it out. But a slimy texture is another indicator, as is any kind of off smell. Neither potatoes nor mayonnaise emit much of a scent when they're fresh, so a foul odor is a strong sign.
Keep in mind that the potato salad's shelf life could vary depending on what's in it — and there are plenty of ingredient swaps to take that salad up a notch. Cooked bacon, for example, might last five days, but it could go bad after four, so check it early if you added it to the salad. If you're adding any sort of protein, such as chicken or canned tuna, that shelf life gets even shorter; check the salad after three days and keep it for no more than four. And if you're unsure exactly how long that salad has been taking up fridge space, then it's always safer to toss it rather than expose yourself to potential foodborne illness.