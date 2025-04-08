How Ree Drummond Ensures Her Sugar Cookies Are Soft Every Time

Ree Drummond is a popular Southern-style chef known for sharing her simple homestyle recipes like monkey bread, chicken pot pie, and extra soft sugar cookies. If you're been on the hunt for easy cookie recipes for beginners, sugar cookies are a solid option since they require a specific yet basic list of ingredients. However, the amount of each ingredient you use determines the resulting texture of these mouthwatering treats.

In order to recreate Ree Drummond's extra soft sugar cookies, a moisture-rich cookie dough is essential. To achieve the right amount of moisture in your own copycat recipe, use a decent amount of butter and eggs. For reference, Drummond uses a full cup of butter and two eggs in her crowd-pleasing recipe.

Since butter is partially composed of water, the combination of water and fat keeps your dough moist and subtle. Additionally, eggs have water, fat, and protein, which not only gives your cookies a tender crumb, but also holds all your ingredients together amidst preparation.

Beyond these two primary ingredients, baking powder and granulated sugar also contribute to the softness of Ree Drummond's sugar cookies. The use of baking powder, which is the combination of baking soda, cream of tartar, and cornstarch, gives cookies just the right amount of rise while granulated sugar (when creamed with butter) adds air to your dough. With the right blend of ingredients as well as mindful preparation, you're left with perfectly chewy and soft sugar cookies.