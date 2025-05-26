There's A Gas Station Gem In Michigan Serving Better Falafel Than Many Restaurants

Gas station food has a bad reputation, but every now and then there's some foodie gems to be found at regional gas stations. There's regional gas stations that serve frozen yogurt, a chain of Midwestern gas stations that serve breakfast pizza, and more. You can even find high quality falafel at gas stations if you know where to look.

Tucked away in Michigan is a restaurant known as Mr. Kabob. Housed inside of a Sunoco gas station, this Mediterranean eatery features a full menu of wraps, shawarma, kabobs, and falafel. The best part is it's all traditional and delicious, a combination that is often hard to find in most gas stations.

Mr. Kabob has become so popular that Thrillist included it in a list of America's 13 Best Restaurants in Gas Stations. Thanks to this, as well as the food generally being quite tasty, both locals and drivers alike know to keep an eye out for it.