There's A Gas Station Gem In Michigan Serving Better Falafel Than Many Restaurants
Gas station food has a bad reputation, but every now and then there's some foodie gems to be found at regional gas stations. There's regional gas stations that serve frozen yogurt, a chain of Midwestern gas stations that serve breakfast pizza, and more. You can even find high quality falafel at gas stations if you know where to look.
Tucked away in Michigan is a restaurant known as Mr. Kabob. Housed inside of a Sunoco gas station, this Mediterranean eatery features a full menu of wraps, shawarma, kabobs, and falafel. The best part is it's all traditional and delicious, a combination that is often hard to find in most gas stations.
Mr. Kabob has become so popular that Thrillist included it in a list of America's 13 Best Restaurants in Gas Stations. Thanks to this, as well as the food generally being quite tasty, both locals and drivers alike know to keep an eye out for it.
What makes Mr. Kabob special
One thing that has made Mr. Kabob so popular, other than the great food, is novelty. Mediterranean cuisine is far from what's expected of most gas stations or truck stops, so the change in pace is more than welcome. Not to mention the food is healthier than most options out there; the protein from those juicy kebabs can also keep drivers energized for the long road ahead.
Opened in 2003 in Berkley, Michigan, this gas station restaurant has been a successful joint for well over 20 years. It's also a family owned and operated business. Hungry visitors have the Gulli family to thank for the juicy kebabs and fresh falafel. The gas station Mr. Kabob is the original, as well as likely the most famous due to its unusual location, but it isn't the only Mr. Kabob out there. Currently, there are five locations in total, including the Sunoco. However, the other four locations are housed in normal buildings and look like normal restaurants.