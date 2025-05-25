Does Maple Water Hydrate You As Well As The Regular Kind?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ever since it broke into the U.S. market in 2014, maple water has been touted by many as a powerful source of hydration, with some even saying it's twice as effective in hydrating you as regular water. These claims are built on the fact that maple water contains more electrolytes than what you get from the tap. According to research, however, the data doesn't quite back the idea, and there may be better water alternatives you can drink to stay hydrated.

Maple water is the pasteurized sap of the maple tree, and is roughly 98% water by composition. In terms of the electrolytes that most effectively aid hydration –- sodium, chloride, magnesium, potassium, and calcium –- there simply isn't enough to make maple water significantly more hydrating than tap water. In fact, a 2022 study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition found that maple water had no significant difference from regular water when it came to rehydration after exercise. For comparison, 100 milliliters of Gatorade contains 22.5 milligrams of potassium and 51 milligrams of sodium. The same amount of maple water contains only 5.59 milligrams of potassium and effectively zero sodium, making it much less effective than the sports drink in rehydration through electrolyte replenishment. This isn't to say that maple water isn't a worthwhile hydration option. What it lacks in electrolytes, it more than makes up for in other health benefits.