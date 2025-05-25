Does Maple Water Hydrate You As Well As The Regular Kind?
Ever since it broke into the U.S. market in 2014, maple water has been touted by many as a powerful source of hydration, with some even saying it's twice as effective in hydrating you as regular water. These claims are built on the fact that maple water contains more electrolytes than what you get from the tap. According to research, however, the data doesn't quite back the idea, and there may be better water alternatives you can drink to stay hydrated.
Maple water is the pasteurized sap of the maple tree, and is roughly 98% water by composition. In terms of the electrolytes that most effectively aid hydration –- sodium, chloride, magnesium, potassium, and calcium –- there simply isn't enough to make maple water significantly more hydrating than tap water. In fact, a 2022 study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition found that maple water had no significant difference from regular water when it came to rehydration after exercise. For comparison, 100 milliliters of Gatorade contains 22.5 milligrams of potassium and 51 milligrams of sodium. The same amount of maple water contains only 5.59 milligrams of potassium and effectively zero sodium, making it much less effective than the sports drink in rehydration through electrolyte replenishment. This isn't to say that maple water isn't a worthwhile hydration option. What it lacks in electrolytes, it more than makes up for in other health benefits.
Science-backed benefits of maple water
Maple-sourced food products, such as maple water, have been found to possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which in turn help stave off diabetes, cancer, heart problems, and other health issues. A 2022 study published in the Journal of Food and Nutrition Research supported these findings, and also noted that participants who drank maple water showed signs of improved oxygen consumption. Maple water can also still help you hydrate better, albeit in a less-direct way. It's slightly sweeter than water, which for many people makes it a lot more enjoyable to drink. Adding maple water to your diet could be a viable hack to get you to drink more water as long as you don't overdo it. It's also got less sugar than your average sports drink; maple water contains about 2.29 grams per 100 milliliters, while regular Gatorade contains roughly 6 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters. Ironically, excess sugar intake can dehydrate you, so the less of it in your hydration drinks, the better.
If you want to give maple water a try, you have the easiest time finding it in areas known for their maple syrup. Drink Simple, for instance, is a maple water brand based in Vermont, the U.S. state that produces the most maple syrup. You can also find popular Canadian brands such as Maple 3 on Amazon.