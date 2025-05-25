Fast And Flavorful Grilled Pork Skewers Start With This Cut

Pork skewers are delicious, quick, and easy to make. From the Far East to the Mediterranean to Latin America, they can be found practically everywhere! While they're a relatively simple dish (and certainly one you can nail at home, whether in the kitchen or outside on the grill), their success depends on picking the right cut.

The cut you use will influence your skewers' texture, taste, and tenderness. Three cuts are commonly used, and each brings its own unique qualities. Pork shoulder is full of intramuscular fat and as such, is packed full of savory, porky flavor. It's best used in recipes that require longer cooking times — especially ones that call for heavy marination. On the other hand, the tenderloin has a much milder flavor with slightly sweet undertones and is much leaner. It's best for quick grilling, but watch out, as it's prone to overcooking! Pork belly offers richness, an unctuous, fatty bite that's crispy and melts in your mouth.

Ultimately, the cut you use is up to you. If you prefer a leaner or fattier bite, you can swap them out as you like, but it's knowing the best way to use each of them that will really make for the perfect skewer.