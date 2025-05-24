This One-Of-A-Kind Colorado Restaurant Lets You Dine Inside An Actual Airplane
Whether you're an aviation enthusiast or just looking for a unique dining experience, The Airplane Restaurant in Colorado Springs will surely intrigue you. In this eccentric diner, patrons can enjoy their meals in an actual airplane, a fully preserved 1953 Boeing KC-97 tanker that once refueled aircraft around the world. Like themed dining chains in the U.S. and certain hidden gem restaurants, this distinctive eatery offers a fun way to have a meal for kids and adults alike. It also holds the title as the only restaurant in the United States where you can dine on an airplane.
The decommissioned plane features enough booths and tables for 42 patrons to dine like they are in the air, albeit with better food options. For fun and authenticity, the waitstaff are dressed like flight crew and the cockpit is open for diners to sit in and press the non-functioning buttons. The plane is attached to a larger restaurant (one of the wings and propellers are actually inside the main building) featuring an abundance of aviation memorabilia and artifacts on every wall. The main restaurant features plenty of space (275 seats) referred to as runway seating and a full bar.
Menu options consist of typical American fare: various salads, angus steak, baked spaghetti, burgers (including a bison burger and guacamole burger), sandwiches and melts, and beer-battered fish. Some of the meals feature fun aviation-themed names like the Aero Southwest Eggrolls, Flying Fortress Fajita Salad, Philly Flyer, and the BBQ Bomber Burger.
History of the unique restaurant
How exactly did an airplane from the 1950s became a full-fledged restaurant? Credit is due to the creative imagination and wherewithal of Coloradan pilot and restauranteur Steve Kanatzar. According to a Newsweek article written by Kanatzar himself, prior to opening The Airplane Restaurant, he had dreams of opening an aviation themed eatery that would somehow incorporate a real airplane. In 2001, he was able to purchase the sizeable Boeing KC-97 plane, a refueling tanker used by the U.S. Air Force, from a government surplus auction in Fort Worth, Texas. The KC-97 is a refueling version of the C-97 Stratofreighter, an all-purpose plane that could accommodate 96 troops in full combat gear.
To get the plane to Colorado Springs, the 110-foot plane had to be disassembled and transported on eight semi-trucks. Then work began to turn it into a comfortable, appealing place to eat, including adding insulation and ductwork and incorporating restaurant equipment like soda machines.
While you might want to avoid ordering certain foods on a working airplane, Kanatzar has made sure to provide a full food and drink menu aboard his tanker, including beer, wine, margaritas, and mules. If you look closely at the wall, you'll see photos of a few VIPs who have been to The Airplane, including American astronaut Gene Cernan and U.S. Navy Captain Mike McGrath. They're also frequently patronized by tour groups from the nearby National Museum of World War II Aviation, a mere mile down the road.