This One-Of-A-Kind Colorado Restaurant Lets You Dine Inside An Actual Airplane

Whether you're an aviation enthusiast or just looking for a unique dining experience, The Airplane Restaurant in Colorado Springs will surely intrigue you. In this eccentric diner, patrons can enjoy their meals in an actual airplane, a fully preserved 1953 Boeing KC-97 tanker that once refueled aircraft around the world. Like themed dining chains in the U.S. and certain hidden gem restaurants, this distinctive eatery offers a fun way to have a meal for kids and adults alike. It also holds the title as the only restaurant in the United States where you can dine on an airplane.

The decommissioned plane features enough booths and tables for 42 patrons to dine like they are in the air, albeit with better food options. For fun and authenticity, the waitstaff are dressed like flight crew and the cockpit is open for diners to sit in and press the non-functioning buttons. The plane is attached to a larger restaurant (one of the wings and propellers are actually inside the main building) featuring an abundance of aviation memorabilia and artifacts on every wall. The main restaurant features plenty of space (275 seats) referred to as runway seating and a full bar.

Menu options consist of typical American fare: various salads, angus steak, baked spaghetti, burgers (including a bison burger and guacamole burger), sandwiches and melts, and beer-battered fish. Some of the meals feature fun aviation-themed names like the Aero Southwest Eggrolls, Flying Fortress Fajita Salad, Philly Flyer, and the BBQ Bomber Burger.