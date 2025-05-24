How Quaker Oat's 1886 Marketing Strategy Rocked The Food World

Oats weren't commonly eaten for breakfast until the late 19th century; back then, the 21st century gluten-free breakfast staple was mainly enjoyed by horses. That is, until Quakers Oats changed the game: In 1886, the company became the first to debut recipes on the back of packaging, with a recipe for oatmeal bread. This continued to evolve with a catalogue of recipes, including the popular Vanishing Oatmeal Cookies, sparking a flurry of oatmeal innovations, including a slow-cooked, apple-cinnamon version.

Industrialized food flourished in the late 19th century, which saw the launch of Campbell's canned soup, Heinz ketchup, and Jell-O, but it wasn't until decades later that these companies started to catch onto Quaker's bright idea. With the dawn of the 20th century came the discovery of vitamins, leading to a burgeoning interest in scientific cooking and nutrition. With this came a flurry of back-of-box recipes, with businesses leaping onto the culinary fervor. There were Bisquick pancakes, Nestle Toll House cookies, Betty Crocker cake mixes, and, of course, who can forget Campbell's green bean casserole. "Brands developed the recipes to find ways to get consumers to try their product and then to keep buying it," says food historian Emily Contois (via Eater). Evidence shows that it worked, with many of these recipes finding their way onto American kitchen tables today.