Are Quaker Oats Really Gluten-Free? Here's What You Should Know

A gluten-free lifestyle comes with an endless amount of time in grocery aisles, reading and re-reading labels diligently. From scoping out the best gluten-free bread to knowing which of your favorite candies are gluten-free, it helps to have a clear idea of what you can eat, whatever your reasons for going down the gluten-free path.

Oats are a pretty established staple for most kitchen pantries and a top choice to start the day feeling nourished — even with the mistakes everyone makes with oatmeal. Knowing exactly which oat products are gluten-free is essential for those who don't wish to consume gluten. Quaker Oats, the household brand that has filled breakfast bowls for years, explains that pure oats are naturally gluten-free, but complications arise with cross-contamination through processes such as farming, transportation, and packaging in warehouses and factories that handle grains containing gluten. Thankfully, Quaker Oats clearly labels its gluten-free products so they're easy to spot.