Are Quaker Oats Really Gluten-Free? Here's What You Should Know
A gluten-free lifestyle comes with an endless amount of time in grocery aisles, reading and re-reading labels diligently. From scoping out the best gluten-free bread to knowing which of your favorite candies are gluten-free, it helps to have a clear idea of what you can eat, whatever your reasons for going down the gluten-free path.
Oats are a pretty established staple for most kitchen pantries and a top choice to start the day feeling nourished — even with the mistakes everyone makes with oatmeal. Knowing exactly which oat products are gluten-free is essential for those who don't wish to consume gluten. Quaker Oats, the household brand that has filled breakfast bowls for years, explains that pure oats are naturally gluten-free, but complications arise with cross-contamination through processes such as farming, transportation, and packaging in warehouses and factories that handle grains containing gluten. Thankfully, Quaker Oats clearly labels its gluten-free products so they're easy to spot.
How to tell if Quaker Oats products are gluten-free
To know if your oats are fully gluten-free and safe, keep an eye out for containers that showcase a certified "gluten-free" label; this indicates that they have been grown, harvested, and handled in an environment that is free from other gluten-containing grains. Often, these gluten-free oats are tested to ensure that they contain less than 20 parts per million of gluten, which is considered gluten-free by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Thankfully, there are a number of gluten-free Quaker Oats products to look out for and keep stocked in your breakfast cabinet. If you're a late riser or can't bear to wait to get your morning oatmeal on the table, the Gluten-Free Quick 1-Minute Oats can be your time-saving go-to. Similarly, if you want oats ready in no time but with some added flavor, the Gluten-Free Maple & Brown Sugar Instant Oats are a good option (and they also come in a plain "Original" flavor). If you're also looking to enjoy some easy-to-grab gluten-free snacks to enjoy throughout the day, Quaker offers Large Rice Cakes and Popped Rice Crisps as options.