Is Fish Considered Meat? The Answer Isn't So Straightforward
For many people, the question of whether fish counts as meat seems straightforward — they're animals, so they're meat, right? But dig a little deeper, and it can get complex. For example, why is there a whole class of so-called vegetarians who eat fish? To be fair, many people would call this diet "pescatarian," but the "vegetarian" label is still used somewhat commonly.
The "fish is meat" argument is easy to unpack. Almost any dictionary definition of "meat" indicates that meat is animal flesh that is eaten. And while fish are not mammals and are therefore further separated from humans than, say, cows, fish are definitely animals — so they're meat. However, the "fish aren't meat" arguments need more context to be fully understood.
One of the main arguments that fish don't count as meat comes from a religious perspective, although the exact approach depends on the religion. In Judaism, fish with scales or fins are classed separately to meat and dairy (which require their own special, kosher handling) — they're in a category called "pareve," which comprises "neutral" non-meat, non-dairy foods (which also includes eggs and fruit). The reason for this classification is that fish are so different to land animals, they get a separate, non-meat category. Similarly, Catholics will abstain from meat during Lent (the period that leads up to Easter) but will still enjoy a classic Lenten fish fry — this is because, as cold-blooded animals, fish are also classified separately from your standard land livestock like sheep or chickens.
Other fishy factors to think about
Catholics and Jews are just two of many religious groups that arguably see fish as not-meat, but they're not the only ones — some (but not all) Hindus also see them as akin to vegetables, not animals. But religion aside, there are other ways fish is categorized separately to meat. For example, it has different nutritional properties (such as less saturated fat and more omega-3 acids). This is a key rationale for people who follow pescatarian diets. Some of this group are known for labeling themselves as vegetarians — although it may be because they're simply unaware of the term "pescatarian," rather than a belief that fish aren't animals. Then there are serious vegetarians and vegans who will buy and serve oysters and other seafood like mussels, on the basis that they don't have brains or central nervous systems, and therefore cannot feel pain. In short, while they're not scientifically plants, some argue that they don't quite count as animals — although this is often rejected by other non-meat-eaters. That said, this argument only applies to this subset of seafood.
Realistically speaking, fish probably do count as meat — it's hard (if not impossible) to find vegetarian organizations who will argue otherwise, even when it comes to messier questions of creatures like clams or mussels. However, it's still worth remembering that there are folks out there who, based on questions of religion or nutrition, may see things differently.