Is Fish Considered Meat? The Answer Isn't So Straightforward

For many people, the question of whether fish counts as meat seems straightforward — they're animals, so they're meat, right? But dig a little deeper, and it can get complex. For example, why is there a whole class of so-called vegetarians who eat fish? To be fair, many people would call this diet "pescatarian," but the "vegetarian" label is still used somewhat commonly.

The "fish is meat" argument is easy to unpack. Almost any dictionary definition of "meat" indicates that meat is animal flesh that is eaten. And while fish are not mammals and are therefore further separated from humans than, say, cows, fish are definitely animals — so they're meat. However, the "fish aren't meat" arguments need more context to be fully understood.

One of the main arguments that fish don't count as meat comes from a religious perspective, although the exact approach depends on the religion. In Judaism, fish with scales or fins are classed separately to meat and dairy (which require their own special, kosher handling) — they're in a category called "pareve," which comprises "neutral" non-meat, non-dairy foods (which also includes eggs and fruit). The reason for this classification is that fish are so different to land animals, they get a separate, non-meat category. Similarly, Catholics will abstain from meat during Lent (the period that leads up to Easter) but will still enjoy a classic Lenten fish fry — this is because, as cold-blooded animals, fish are also classified separately from your standard land livestock like sheep or chickens.