The Pre-Seasoned Chicken We're Never Buying From Aldi Again

Aldi is a whole experience. We've talked about what you need to know before your first trip to Aldi before, so you can enter this grocery store prepared for all the joys (and a few tragic duds) that lie in wait among its shelves. Tackling everything Aldi has to offer would be far too overwhelming, so let's start by looking at 10 chicken products to buy at Aldi and two to avoid. By our measure, you should definitely swerve Aldi's teriyaki-seasoned chicken.

Now, let's get one thing straight first: this chicken isn't bad. In fact, our taster actually loved the flavor and the marinade itself, which made for a delicious crust. The biggest problem was just the cut of the chicken itself. It's a pretty thick cut of meat, and it's uneven, too. This means you can't really pan sear, and you especially don't want to stick to the suggested several minutes of cooking per side. Our taster actually popped it into the oven and finished it off in a skillet, and even after 20 minutes, the thick parts of the chicken were still pink and under-cooked. Considering eating under-cooked chicken can lead to serious health issues and gastrointestinal problems, that's just not something you want to mess around with.