How Long Is Worcestershire Sauce Actually Good For?
When you open the refrigerator or pantry, your eyes go to what's directly in front of you — but how many time do you bypass the condiment shelf knowing full well that some of those sauces have been there for years? We're all guilty of it, but the good news is that certain condiments, such as much-loved Worcestershire sauce, have a shelf life that can outlive a small pet. In short, if Worcestershire sits unopened in the pantry, it will last five years — it outlasts just about every other condiment, including other Worcestershire substitutes like soy sauce and ponzu sauce.
The main reason Worcestershire lasts so long is due to its high salt and vinegar content, both of which act as natural preservatives. When coupled, they greatly extended the shelf life compared to other sauces and foods. While an unopened bottle lasts half a decade, an opened bottle doesn't have as long before its quality deteriorates; expect it to last somewhere between 1.5 and three years. Still, the shelf life refers more to the sauce's quality, rather than its safety. While the Worcestershire will reduce in quality during that time frame, it likely won't pose a food safety issue.
How to tell when your Worcestershire has gone bad
The longer it sits, the more its flavor will break down, but to get the most out of your Worcestershire, limit its exposure to anything that can alter its taste, such as light, air, and heat. Over time, though, there is a chance your Worcestershire can grow mold. If you've had it for a while, make sure to check it for any signs of mold before consuming because moldy food can potentially make you sick.
Check for any visual signs that your Worcestershire is old. If it looks cloudy or isn't the usual dark brown color it should be, then that's a sign of spoilage. Plus, some natural separation of ingredients does occur in Worcestershire, but if you notice more separation than usual, it could be a sign that the ingredients are no longer fresh. While Worcestershire sauce does not need to be refrigerated, most sauces are better-preserved when stored in the fridge, so it doesn't hurt to store it in a cold temperature if you know you'll have it for a while. When people say Worcestershire is one food that doesn't expire, they're technically wrong, but it's one of the longest-lasting condiments you'll find.