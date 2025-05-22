The Tropical Fruit That Deserves A Spot On Your Next Chicken Sandwich

Who doesn't love a good sandwich? Delicious, effortlessly satisfying, and a treat for all of our five senses, sandwiches are the ultimate lifesaver when you have no time to spare and a quick bite is all you can think about. Whether it's one of the most iconic sandwiches in every state or a last-minute lunch you threw together with yesterday's roast chicken, a sandwich is always a good idea, and we have John Montagu — aka the Earl of Sandwich — to thank for it.

Fast forward nearly 300 years since his invention, and sandwiches now come in endless styles and flavors from every part of the world. But what's your take on a chicken pineapple sandwich? If you happen to be Italian, we bet you're already shaking your head by now, as if pineapple on pizza wasn't already bad enough. But hear us out for a second — Hawaiians were really onto something when they paired the two. The reason this unexpected combo works so well is because pineapple contains bromelain, a group of enzymes that perfectly tenderize the chicken by helping it retain moisture while breaking down its proteins. At the same time, this fruit's natural sweetness beautifully complements the savory chicken, transforming each bite into a burst of juicy, mouthwatering goodness. So, rather than reaching for your phone and ordering a regular chicken sandwich, why not get creative in the kitchen and try out something new?