The Tropical Fruit That Deserves A Spot On Your Next Chicken Sandwich
Who doesn't love a good sandwich? Delicious, effortlessly satisfying, and a treat for all of our five senses, sandwiches are the ultimate lifesaver when you have no time to spare and a quick bite is all you can think about. Whether it's one of the most iconic sandwiches in every state or a last-minute lunch you threw together with yesterday's roast chicken, a sandwich is always a good idea, and we have John Montagu — aka the Earl of Sandwich — to thank for it.
Fast forward nearly 300 years since his invention, and sandwiches now come in endless styles and flavors from every part of the world. But what's your take on a chicken pineapple sandwich? If you happen to be Italian, we bet you're already shaking your head by now, as if pineapple on pizza wasn't already bad enough. But hear us out for a second — Hawaiians were really onto something when they paired the two. The reason this unexpected combo works so well is because pineapple contains bromelain, a group of enzymes that perfectly tenderize the chicken by helping it retain moisture while breaking down its proteins. At the same time, this fruit's natural sweetness beautifully complements the savory chicken, transforming each bite into a burst of juicy, mouthwatering goodness. So, rather than reaching for your phone and ordering a regular chicken sandwich, why not get creative in the kitchen and try out something new?
How to make your very own chicken pineapple sandwich
The fact that pineapple does belong in a chicken sandwich really shouldn't come as a surprise. As a matter of fact, this canned fruit is also a creative tropical burger topping, which makes it unbelievably versatile. For the ultimate chicken pineapple sandwich, throw some fresh pineapple slices on the grill and let them cook for up to two minutes on each side, or until they're beautifully charred and juicy. If you're not confident on how to actually slice a pineapple like a pro, you could always grab canned pineapple rings at the store — they work much better than chunks or tidbits because they fit the sandwich better — and skip the extra effort.
Once your chicken is ready and tucked perfectly into the sandwich, the only thing left to do is place the pineapple rings over it and dig right in. If you're tempted to mix things up a bit, you can always experiment by adding some shredded cheese or a generous amount of your favorite condiments, such as mayo, Dijon mustard, and hot sauce. On that note, a few red bell pepper rings can make a huge difference by adding a crisp, sweet crunch to the dish. Ultimately, if chicken's not your thing and you'd appreciate a vegetarian twist on this unique delight, just skip the meat, add a dollop of mayo, and you've got yourself a Southern-style dish that tastes like it came straight out of a 19th-century Alabama cookbook.