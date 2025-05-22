Check If Your Oven's Temperature Is Accurate With This Sugar Hack — No Thermometer Required!

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An oven that misleads you about what temperature it's heating up to can be incredibly frustrating, from the undercooked dinners to the dried-up desserts. Among all the things we need to know about sugar, one of the most important is the way it tells us our ovens are running correctly. That's right. There's a quick, budget-friendly hack to determine your oven thermometer's accuracy, and all you need is a bit of sugar and aluminum foil.

To start, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (177 degrees Celsius), and while it's heating up, use the foil to fashion two small vessels and put about a tablespoon of sugar in each one. Once your oven is heated, place one of the foil containers inside and let it bake for about 15 minutes. Remove it from the oven and set it aside for now. Then, turn the heat up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius) and place your second foil container inside, again baking for 15 minutes. After the timer goes off, take out your second sample and compare it to the first.

If both are white, your oven is running too cool. If both are brown, your oven is running too hot. However, if your first sample is white and the second is brown, then your oven is running correctly. Although there are more efficient methods to caramelize sugar, this simple hack makes the sugar's reaction to heat a reliable tool to indicate the accuracy of your oven.