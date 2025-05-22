Catching A Flight? You Might Be Able To Catch Popeyes Breakfast Too
That 3 a.m. alarm is never welcome when you're catching an early flight, but that's just part of the deal. So is doing last-minute ID and wallet checks, scrambling to get everything in the car, and the frantic search for caffeine on the way to the airport. Once you get your bags checked in and yourself through security, the next inevitable thing on the agenda is placating that big stomach growl as you head to the gate. We all get hungry before an early-morning flight, and Popeyes might just be the thing to satisfy sunrise cravings at the airport.
Popeyes is one of those classic American restaurants that serves Southern-style fare with fast-food speed and prices. While Popeyes is loved by fans for its buttermilk-based biscuits and its best chicken sandwiches, locations in the United States have been closing. It might not be as easy to find as it once was. At many airports in the U.S. and in places such as the United Kingdom, though, you can still get a homestyle, Southern breakfast that sticks to your ribs and gives you energy for your upcoming travel day.
Popeyes airport breakfasts offer reasonable prices and plenty of food
From breakfast sandwiches to chicken and biscuits, the Popeyes breakfast menu is stacked with hearty, satisfying options (there's a reason it was Anthony Bourdain's favorite place for fast food chicken). If you're a frequent flyer, you know that menu options vary at different airport locations. Some Popeyes airport locations might not even offer breakfast — we couldn't find breakfast listed on the online menu for Popeyes in the Detroit Airport, for example. Keep in mind that Popeyes locations open at different times in different airports, too. But, fried chicken and biscuits are great at any time of day, especially when you're traveling.
Sitting down to an airport Popeyes meal might not break the bank as much as other options, either. You can get a five-piece chicken tender meal with a drink and one side for around $18 at an airport Popeyes. That's a deal compared to some other fast food restaurants at airports: A Double Whopper meal from Burger King at LAX costs $21.57 and people have paid more than $30 for an airport Goody's burger, chips, and chicken nugget meal.