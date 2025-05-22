Catching A Flight? You Might Be Able To Catch Popeyes Breakfast Too

That 3 a.m. alarm is never welcome when you're catching an early flight, but that's just part of the deal. So is doing last-minute ID and wallet checks, scrambling to get everything in the car, and the frantic search for caffeine on the way to the airport. Once you get your bags checked in and yourself through security, the next inevitable thing on the agenda is placating that big stomach growl as you head to the gate. We all get hungry before an early-morning flight, and Popeyes might just be the thing to satisfy sunrise cravings at the airport.

Popeyes is one of those classic American restaurants that serves Southern-style fare with fast-food speed and prices. While Popeyes is loved by fans for its buttermilk-based biscuits and its best chicken sandwiches, locations in the United States have been closing. It might not be as easy to find as it once was. At many airports in the U.S. and in places such as the United Kingdom, though, you can still get a homestyle, Southern breakfast that sticks to your ribs and gives you energy for your upcoming travel day.