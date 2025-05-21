Prime Hydration Drinks Aren't Just For Workouts. Here's How To Turn Them Into Cocktails

Prime is a sports drink that has exploded into mainstream culture over the past few years and has won people over with bright colors, vibrant flavors, and a very loud marketing campaign. It's a coconut water-based drink that's meant to help you recharge after sweating a lot, and there's even a whole line of caffeine-laced Prime drinks that also give you a zap of energy. But you don't have to restrict Prime to your post-workout routine. Use Prime as a mixer for cocktails that are full of flavor and electrolytes.

Prime Hydration and Prime Energy are both great mixers for cocktails, especially anything that falls into the fruity category. With standard flavors, such as Glowberry, Cherry Freeze, and Ice Pop, and limited-time flavors such as the Piñata Colada, Prime drinks are an easy choice for a quick cocktail. The simplest way to make a Prime cocktail is to mix your favorite flavor with vodka and ice in a highball glass, but there are plenty of ways to use Prime for elegant, elaborate, and sophisticated-tasting cocktails.