The Simple Way To Get Rid Of Air Bubbles In Batter When Baking

When you first start baking in your college dorm, making your microwave mug cakes look less weird on top might be considered a win. But if you're a little older, you've graduated to using the oven to concoct your sweet treats, and you're looking for some tips and tricks to elevate your baking skills, here's one to start with: Tap your pan to get rid of air bubbles from your batter before putting it in the oven.

Although there are some baked goods, like bread or sponge cake, where air bubbles are a necessary component of their structure, other recipes find bubbles cause textural issues or prevent a smooth, flat top from forming. These air bubbles are sometimes the result of over whisking, which incorporates too much air into the batter, and sometimes the result of excess carbon dioxide created by baking soda or baking powder in the rising process.

Sure, you want these small bubbles to help your cake rise and give it that airy springiness that results in a texturally satisfying finish. But uneven bubbles, or ones that are too big, can leave the tops of desserts looking messy, throwing off the balance of the baked good. And for specialized desserts, like delicate, decadent macarons, even small bubbles can ruin your chances of achieving a Parisian-approved bite. Tapping your pan on a hard countertop first can bring those air bubbles to the top of the batter, letting some of the trapped CO2 escape before it bakes and solidifying a hole inside your baked goods.